Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe 2,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon
$69 $149
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3 quick-connect nozzles
  • 35-foot power cord
  • 20-foot high pressure hose
  • 34" extension wand
  • Model: SPX2598-MAX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart Sun Joe
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register