It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 18" Electric Chain Saw for $42.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower for $137.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $135.44. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger for $36.43 with free shipping. (Walmart and Home Depot charge the same.) That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 6-amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower in Green
or Blue for $17.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black+Decker 20-volt Max 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger/Mower for $124.08 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers its Tacklife 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $22.84. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "UMLP8LWS" to drop the price to $14.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bully Tools 48" Soil Probe for $22.43 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Manual Reel Mower with Grass Catcher for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
