It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $5 less on Prime Day. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger for $36.43 with free shipping. (Walmart and Home Depot charge the same.) That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Karcher 15" Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment for $46.19. Clip the $1.48 off coupon on the product page to drop it to $44.71. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $5 less in April. (Many stores charge at least $57.) Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to take $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 6-amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower in Green
or Blue for $17.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower for $137.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $135.44. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 16" 13.5-amp Electric Tiller/Cultivator for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Manual Reel Mower with Grass Catcher for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
