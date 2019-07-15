Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin 5-Person Sun Slider Pedal Boat with Canopy in Blue for $519.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $268. Buy Now
- designed for up to two adults and three children
- adjustable seating
- built-in cooler and rod holders
- Model: 72141
Published 51 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin Journey 10-Foot Sit-On Fishing Kayak with Paddle in several colors (Green pictured) for $219.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Although we saw it for $26 less in December, it's the lowest price we could find today by $71. It has one swivel and two flush mount fishing rod holders.
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin Aruba 8-Foot Sit-In Kayak with Paddle in Blue for $185. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $165. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $155.
- adjustable, padded seat back
- recessed drink holder
- includes one paddle
- Model: 51675-P
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping.
Ending today at 9:15 pm ET as one of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon offers the Gerber Dime Multi-Tool in Black for $11.05 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $2 less in December.
- stainless steel construction
- 10 tools
- Model: 30-000469
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6.
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited.
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
