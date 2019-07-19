Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin 5-Person Sun Slider Pedal Boat with Canopy in Blue for $479.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's a $40 drop from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $173.) Buy Now
- Own a big truck and have good friends? You can also opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee.
- designed for up to 2 adults and 3 children
- adjustable seating
- built-in cooler and rod holders
- Model: 72141
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin Aruba 8-Foot Sit-In Kayak with Paddle in Blue for $185. Choose in-store pickup to drop it to $165. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $155. Buy Now
- adjustable, padded seat back
- recessed drink holder
- includes one paddle
- Model: 51675-P
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 3-Person Kids Camping Tent Bundle for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $90 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $35. Buy Now
- two mesh pockets
- two chairs
- nap pad
- carry bag
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex River Run I Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float for $13.49 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
- 53" diameter
- designed for 1 person
- 2 grab handles
- 2 cupholders
- Model: 58825EU
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
