Walmart · 53 mins ago
Sun Dolphin 5-Person Sun Slider Pedal Boat with Canopy
$430 $800
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin 5-Person Sun Slider Pedal Boat with Canopy in Blue for $429.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $99.99 freight delivery fee. That's $60 under our expired mention from three days ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's a current low by $281.) Buy Now

Features
  • designed for up to 2 adults and 3 children
  • adjustable seating
  • built-in cooler and rod holders
  • Model: 72141
