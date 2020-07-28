Save $40 off the list price with coupon code "269021". Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $16.99 shipping fee.
- 20" diameter
- 3-speed chain pull switch
- 6-foot power cord
- Model: 49927
As the weather heats up, you're probably going to want to stay cool. This fan might be just what you are looking for, and it is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at HSN
- Available in Graphite or Pearl White (pictured).
- 3 speeds
- sleep mode
- 45° oscillation
- remote control
- measures 11.22" x 10.95" x 43.31"
- Model: 695-072
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $30.49 shipping fee.
- 3 blades
- 2-speed motor
- Model: 49941
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at
$70 $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black, Blue, Purple, or White.
- Shipping adds $5.99, or orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
- handle
- rain resistant motor housing
- 100% copper motor
- 5 blade design
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 20° fan head tilt
- 2-speed motor
- double-locking guard
Save on everything you need to spruce up the yard this spring, from lawn equipment to outdoor furniture, and decor like planters and fountains. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Select from a range of drills, saws, lawn tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most orders bag free shipping; curbside pickup may also be available.
Find savings on exhaust fans, air movers, floor fans, wall-mounted fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to avoid shipping charges. (Shipping charges vary, though some items ship free.)
Build your own gym/shop/man-cave/she-shed, save some space, and save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- The pictured lumber is not included; the kit is designed to work with standard 2x4s.
- plans for 3 different sized buildings of your choice
- galvanized steel angles and base plates
Even with shipping, that's $9 less than Bonnie's direct price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- Home Depot charges the same price, but its free shipping threshold is $45.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-caustic, non-acidic, & contains no bleach
- no scrubbing or rinsing required
- safe on any outdoor surface
- Model: WAF800006
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
Quite possibly the closest you'll come to having your own Eye of Sauron, this sensor is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion alerts
- light reports
- temperature readings
- vibration notifications
- works with Z-Wave hub
- Model: FGMS-001
Sign In or Register