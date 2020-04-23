Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Strongway 750W Power Inverter w/ Cables
$42 $73
free shipping

That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • two 3.1A USB ports
  • LCD
  • protection from overloads, short circuits, overheating and high/low voltages
  • replaceable fuse in end cap
  • Model: 53065
