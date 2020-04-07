Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
StorkCraft Easy Walk-Thru Tall Metal Safety Baby / Pet Gate
$35 $50
free shipping w/ $35

It's the perfect way to keep the kids or pets from underfoot while working from home and it's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Black or Gray.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • gate can swing open in both directions
  • expands from 23.5" to 42" wide
  • Model: 01740-12G
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
