Walmart · 46 mins ago
Sto-Away Under Bed Shoe Storage
$6 $12
pickup at Walmart

That's a savings of $6 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pickup in-store to save $5.99 on shipping.
Features
  • holds up to 12 pairs of shoes
  • measures 30" x 24" x 6"
  • Model: W050013
