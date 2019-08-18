Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack in Stadium Blue for $44.76 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 4-Drawer Wide Weave Tower for $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 105-Quart Latch Box 4-Pack in Clear/Blue for $39.92 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker in Teal for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack for $44.76 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3 today. Buy Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 25% off a selection of nailers, compressors, and inflators with prices starting from $39.99. (We found even greater discounts within, some upwards of 35% off). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Save on brands such as DeWalt, Ryobi, Husky, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Dreamline Aqua 48" x 58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
