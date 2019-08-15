- Create an Account or Login
Always Deals via eBay offers the SteelSeries Apex 100 Gaming Keyboard for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Lucloud via Amazon offers its Lucloud Wireless Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $29.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "Lucloud40" to cut that to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last September. Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers the Leelbox 2.4Ghz Mini Touchpad Keyboard for $19.99. Coupon code "LZIJBB2Q" drops the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our May mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP K1500 Wired USB Keyboard in Black for $6.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo in Walmart Exclusive for $17.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
