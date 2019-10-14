New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley 36" Slotted Claw Ripping Bar
$12 $13
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Zoro via Walmart.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Home Depot offers roughly the same price with store pickup.
Features
  • beveled chisel & slotted claw end
  • 3/4" diameter
  • available in Yellow
  • Model: 55-136
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Stanley
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register