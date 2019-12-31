Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stalwart LED Flashlight w/ Magnetic Swivel Base
$6 $10
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • It requires 3 AA batteries (not included).
Features
  • 200 lumens of light
  • magnetic base allows for 180° of motion; hanging hook provides a full 360°
  • Model: 75-WL2008
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
