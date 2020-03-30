Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 46 mins ago
Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar
$120 $200
free shipping

Want to pick up a new hobby while in quarantine? This is the perfect first guitar! Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in 2-Color Sunburst or Black Metallic.
  • Sold by Musician's Friend via Walmart.
  • gloss finished solid basswood body
  • two standard Strat single-coil pickups
  • bridge humbucker
  • 5-way pickups selector
  • 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo
  • die-cast tuners
  • Model: 0370017565
