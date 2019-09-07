New
Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400W Portable Gasoline Generator
$155 $418
pickup at Walmart

That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $75.

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to get this price.
Features
  • 2,000 surge watts
  • 9-hour run time at a 50% load
  • 2 120-volt AC outlets and 1 12-volt
  • DC outlet includes DC connector wires
  • Model: GEN2000-SS
