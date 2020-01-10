Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Sperry Instruments VD6505 Adjustable Volt Sensor
$13 $22
pickup at Walmart

That's a low by at least $5. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Audible and 360 visual indication
  • Pocket Clip
  • Adjustable non-contact sensitivity detects voltage from 12-1000V AC
  • Model: VD6505
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
