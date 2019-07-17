Today only, Meh offers the Speks Original Nickel 512 2.5mm Magnetic Balls 2-Pack for $24 plus $5 for shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- portable
- build, mold, sculpt and engineer endless shapes
- Model: 1N5P3KT0R-G4DG3T
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Walmart offers the Mecard Ex Jumbo Mecardimal Figure for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- comes with three playing cards
- Model: FXP36
Beno via Amazon offers the Yoweenton Unicorn Stuffed Animal Toy Storage in Pink for $24.94. Coupon code "PXVMQT7P" cuts that to $17.96. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- doubles as a bean bag chair
- measures 24" x 24"
Sykii RC Direct via Amazon offers the Sykii 720p RC Mini Selfie Drone for $49.99. Coupon code "CPMMC943" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and tied with our mention from last November as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- WIFI FPV with HD 720p camera
- foldable arms
- headless mode
- altitude hold mode
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
As one of its Prime Day deals, Yi Technology via Amazon offers Prime members offers the Yi Technology 1080p Smart Dash Camera in Grey for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen since last Prime Day, when it was a few bucks less. Buy Now
- 2.7" LCD
- 1080p video recording at 60fps
- 165° field of view
- night vision
- microSD card slot
- Model: 89006
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
