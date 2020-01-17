Open Offer in New Tab
Speco Technologies 4K 8-Channel PoE+ NVR w/ 2TB HDD
$130 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $346. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • supports up to 3840 x 2160 recording resolution
  • manages and records from up to 8 cameras
  • H.265 and H.264 video compression
  • up to 200 Mbps total recording bandwidth
  • supports 2-way audio
  • Model: N8NXP2TB
