Walmart discounts a selection of Spa Sensations by Zinus Steel SmartBase Bed Frames, as listed below. Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. That's a savings of up to $54 and the best prices we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Spa Sensations by Zinus 5" Memory Foam Twin Mattress in Blue for $69 with free shipping. That's $41 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ameriwood Home Williams Kitchen Cart for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
