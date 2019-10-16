Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. It comes in Black or Blue. Buy Now at eBay
It's $6 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best we've seen and a low today by $5, although most merchants charge at least $107. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $169 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Bag the new and exclusive Amazon Echo Speaker. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
That's $6 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $36.) Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we've seen for this sound bar and $52 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (We saw a refurb model for $49 in last week's mention.)
Update: The price has increased to $47.05. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
