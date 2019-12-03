Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Sony X900F 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV Bundle
$1,098 $1,999
free shipping

Every other store is charging $100 more for the TV alone. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It comes with a Deco Gear 31" Bluetooth Soundbar
  • The bundle also includes a wall mount, surge protector, and smart remote.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • access to Google Play Store & Apps
  • works with Google Assistant & Alexa
  • Model: XBR65X900F
Details
Comments
