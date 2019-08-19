Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Q4 32GB Android 9.0 TV Box for $59.99. Coupon code "6ZINX459" drops the price to $37.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $22 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $898 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia X800G 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $175 Dell gift card for $698 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $175. Buy Now
