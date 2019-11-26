Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 47 mins ago
Sony PlayStation VR Headset 5-Game Bundle
$200 $300
free shipping

That's a great price for a PSVR headset in general, and especially for one bundled with some incredibly popular games. (Are you the one person who hasn't played Skyrim yet?) Stores that aren't matching this price are charging around $80 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
Features
  • includes a headset and PlayStation Camera, and bundles Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Everybody's Golf, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, and PlayStation Worlds
  • Model: 3004966
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories B&H Photo Video Sony Electronics
PlayStation Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
jrandyjr
Showing up as $279
8 min ago