Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony Full HD Action Cam w/ Live View Remote
$152 $179
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $196. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • Apply code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this discount.
Features
  • 1/2.3" Exmor R sensor
  • Bionz X image processor
  • 120 fps high-frame rate capture in 720p
  • 1080p60 XAVC S Video with 4K time lapse
  • Bluetooth and WiFi
  • camera control and viewing with Live View Remote
  • wide angle ZEISS Tessar lens
  • image stabilization
  • Model: HDRAS50R/B
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camcorders eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register