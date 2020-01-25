Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Sony Full HD Action Cam w/ Live View Remote
$114 $350
free shipping

It's $39 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find today by $234. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add the item to your cart to see the discount.
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
Features
  • 1/2.3" Exmor R sensor
  • Bionz X image processor
  • 120 fps high-frame rate capture in 720p
  • 1080p60 XAVC S Video with 4K time lapse
  • Bluetooth and WiFi
  • camera control and viewing with Live View Remote
  • wide angle ZEISS Tessar lens
  • image stabilization
  • Model: HDRAS50R/B
1 comment
Plantigenous
It's $20 more currently. :(
53 min ago