Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Sony Bluetooth Speaker
$200 $248
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • available in Blue or Red
  • flashing lights
  • IP67 waterproof design
  • up to 24-hour battery life
  • interactive Party Booster
  • Model: SRS-XB41
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Daily Steals Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register