Greentoe · 59 mins ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,225 $1,398
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $173. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $1,225 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG support
  • Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Model: XBR-65X950G
