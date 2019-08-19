Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sony 42.5" 4K HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $475 with free shipping. That's $323 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $898 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia X800G 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $175 Dell gift card for $698 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $175. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
