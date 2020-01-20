Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Soleil Personal Heater
$9 $20
pickup at Walmart

It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 2 heat settings
  • adjustable thermostat
  • automatic thermal cut-off
  • can be used upright or on its side
  • Model: FH-06B
