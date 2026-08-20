This Sofirn HS21 headlamp is $17 at AliExpress, down from $90. It runs on a rechargeable 18650 battery, charges over USB-C, and puts out up to 2000 lumens with high, middle, and low modes plus an infrared switch option. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Puts out up to 2000 lumens of brightness
- Uses an SFT40 LED bulb
- Powered by a rechargeable 18650 battery
- Charges via USB-C
- High, middle, and low light switch modes
- Includes an infrared switch option
Home Depot offers the Husky LED Rechargeable Detachable Tripod Work Light for $19.88. That's a $5 savings. Choose pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 800-lumen LED output
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical adjustment
- USB-C rechargeable with battery level indicator
- Detachable head with magnetic base
- Telescoping tripod
At Amazon, get this Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $24. It's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. It packs three light modes, a 500-lumen floodlight, a spotlight reaching 120 meters, and a red light, into a clip-on design that weighs under 2 oz. Magnetic and lanyard attachment options add flexibility beyond a standard pocket flashlight. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight, spotlight with 120-meter range, and 40-lumen red light in one unit
- Weighs 1.87 oz. and measures 2.2" long
- Clips, hangs via lanyard hole, or attaches magnetically
- USB-C rechargeable built-in lithium polymer battery
- Water-resistant, durable aluminum construction
Amazon offers its Prime members the Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $23.99. That's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight with 120-meter spotlight range and 40-lumen red light
- Clips, hangs, or attaches magnetically for hands-free use
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Olight Arkfeld Ultra EDC Rechargeable Flat Flashlight for $86. It's the best price we could find by $34. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1400-lumen white LED output
- Combines white LED, green beam, and UV light in one flashlight
- Green beam output is 5mW or less, class 3R
- UV light output of 900 milliwatts
- Aluminum body with a high-hardness glass lens
- Measures 4.72"L x 1.06"W x 0.63"D and weighs 4.16 oz.
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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