Amazon offers its Prime members the Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $23.99. That's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight with 120-meter spotlight range and 40-lumen red light
- Clips, hangs, or attaches magnetically for hands-free use
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Published 53 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
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- 800-lumen LED output
- 360° horizontal and 180° vertical adjustment
- USB-C rechargeable with battery level indicator
- Detachable head with magnetic base
- Telescoping tripod
At Amazon, get this Olight Oclip Pro Rechargeable EDC Clip-on Flashlight for $24. It's the best deal we've seen for this flashlight. It packs three light modes, a 500-lumen floodlight, a spotlight reaching 120 meters, and a red light, into a clip-on design that weighs under 2 oz. Magnetic and lanyard attachment options add flexibility beyond a standard pocket flashlight. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500-lumen floodlight, spotlight with 120-meter range, and 40-lumen red light in one unit
- Weighs 1.87 oz. and measures 2.2" long
- Clips, hangs via lanyard hole, or attaches magnetically
- USB-C rechargeable built-in lithium polymer battery
- Water-resistant, durable aluminum construction
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Olight Arkfeld Ultra EDC Rechargeable Flat Flashlight for $86. It's the best price we could find by $34. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1400-lumen white LED output
- Combines white LED, green beam, and UV light in one flashlight
- Green beam output is 5mW or less, class 3R
- UV light output of 900 milliwatts
- Aluminum body with a high-hardness glass lens
- Measures 4.72"L x 1.06"W x 0.63"D and weighs 4.16 oz.
Handy for glove-box or emergency-kit use since it's rechargeable rather than battery-dependent. Apply coupon code "MKCFBKP9" for a total savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-hour battery life with LCD power display
- USB-C fast charging with power bank functionality
- Five lighting modes with adjustable zoom focus
- Durable aircraft-grade aluminum shockproof housing
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