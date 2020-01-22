Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Snow Joe MELT Environmentally-Friendly Blend Ice Melter 50-Lb. Bag
$20 $24
pickup at Walmart

That's $4 off and $2 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Home Depot matches this price with in-store pickup.
Features
  • eco-, pet-, and kid-friendly
  • color-coated crystals
  • enhanced with calcium magnesium acetate
  • Model: MELT50EB
