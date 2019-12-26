Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Snow Joe 24V 10" Cordless Snow Shovel Kit with 5Ah Battery
$121 $159
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $121.
  • up to 30 minutes of whisper-quiet run time
  • throws snow up to 20 feet
  • Model: 24V-SS10-XR
  • Expires 12/26/2019
All Deals Garden Tools Walmart Snow Joe
