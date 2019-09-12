New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Smittybilt X2O Gen2 10,000-lb. Synthetic Rope Winch
$450 $485
free shipping

That's $35 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by VMInnovations via eBay
Features
  • 4-way steel roller fairlead
  • 10,000-lb. line rating
  • planetary gear system
  • 6.6 horsepower motor
  • 98.5-foot synthetic rope cable with hook
  • IP68 waterproof rated design
  • Model: 98510Y
