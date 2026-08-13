Today only, the SmallRig Dual Handgrip Set for DJI RS Series is now $74 at B&H Photo Video, down from $119. It's the lowest price we could find by $5. The grip attaches to compatible DJI RS gimbals with NATO clamps and includes both 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 threads for mounting extra accessories. It ships for free. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Adds two-handed grip support for DJI RS 4, RS 4 Pro, RS 3, RS 3 Pro, RS 2, and RSC 2 gimbals
- Mounts to the gimbal handle using NATO clamps
- Includes 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 accessory mounting threads
- Features NATO rails and shoe mounts on both sides for extra accessories
- Supports inverted mode for upside-down shooting
- Disassembles for compact storage and transport
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Designed for divers who want a low-volume mask that clears quickly and sits closer to your face for better field of view. After factoring in shipping, $2.37 import charges, and $0.72 payment processing fee, it's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Buy Now at Alibaba
SmallRig is a well-regarded brand among videographers and content creators, and this 71" aluminum tripod converts to a monopod, making it a two-in-one option for shooters who want flexibility in the field. At $56, it's $24 off the $80 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Universal 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 compatibility
- 360° ball head for any shooting angle
- Converts from tripod to monopod
- Adjusts from 16" to 71"
- Supports 33-lb. load
- Model: 15551
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
KEH's overstock section spans used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video gear. Prices range widely, from a Sony FE 28-70mm lens at $64 to a Sony a7 III body starting at $1,050, giving shoppers options across nearly every budget. Plus, take up to an extra 10% off via coupon code "OS80". The selection covers over a thousand items, from entry-level DSLRs to high-end mirrorless bodies like the Leica Q3 and Hasselblad X2D. Free shipping applies on any order over $75. Buy Now at KEH Camera
- Used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video equipment included
- Sony a7 III mirrorless camera body starting at $1,050.00
- Nikon D750 DSLR camera body starting at $486.00
- Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens starting at $64.00
- Tripods, monopods, and camera supports included
- 180-day warranty on used gear
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
This Panasonic Lumix S9 kit with the 18-40mm lens and camera bag is $400 off the regular price at B&H. The camera pairs a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with 6K30p video recording and 5-axis sensor-shift stabilization in a compact, lightweight body. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- 6K30p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording
- C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-bit video recording
- 3.0" 1.84m-dot tilt/free-angle touch LCD
- 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization
- ISO range of 100-51200
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