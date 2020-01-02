Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 23 mins ago
Skytech Blaze II Ryzen 5 Gaming PC Desktop w/ 500GB SSD
$600 $690
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ST-BLAZE-II-0001-NE
  • Expires 1/2/2020
