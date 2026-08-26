These Silkworld swim trunks are $8.99, down from $13.98. That price matches the lowest this item has been on Amazon, and it's well below the 90-day average of $19.89. The trunks include a compression liner and zippered pockets for extra security. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in compression liner
- Zippered pockets for secure storage
- Drawstring closure at waist
- Made of polyester and spandex for stretch
- Weighs 9.1 oz.
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Published 58 min ago
Verified 51 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Swim Trunks in several styles (Charcoal Graphic Marks pictured) for $6.13. That's a $13 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get these Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Breathable Swim Trunks for $6.13. It's a great deal for a pair of men's swim trunks. They feature a mesh lining, elastic waist with drawstring closure, and pockets for everyday swim wear. Buy Now at Amazon
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32 Degrees has women's and men's swimwear starting at $5.99, including trunks, bikini tops, high-waist bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Discounts on the page are up to 85% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SWIM20". Shipping adds $6, but you can spend over $32 to get free shipping Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes women's and men's swimwear styles
- Women's bikini tops, bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits
- Men's 6" swim shorts
- Prices range from $5.99 to $14.99
- Compare-at values range up to $60
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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