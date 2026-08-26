At Amazon, get these Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Breathable Swim Trunks for $6.13. It's a great deal for a pair of men's swim trunks. They feature a mesh lining, elastic waist with drawstring closure, and pockets for everyday swim wear. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 1 hr ago
Verified 43 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Swim Trunks in several styles (Charcoal Graphic Marks pictured) for $6.13. That's a $13 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Swim Board Shorts for $6.06. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for these swim shorts. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
32 Degrees has women's and men's swimwear starting at $5.99, including trunks, bikini tops, high-waist bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Discounts on the page are up to 85% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SWIM20". Shipping adds $6, but you can spend over $32 to get free shipping Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes women's and men's swimwear styles
- Women's bikini tops, bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits
- Men's 6" swim shorts
- Prices range from $5.99 to $14.99
- Compare-at values range up to $60
This Aegend dry snorkel is $10. That's $6 off the regular price of $16 and the lowest price we could find. It includes a dry top valve that seals when submerged and a purge valve for clearing water, along with a food-grade silicone mouthpiece. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Quick-release adjustable clip attaches to any standard dive mask
- Food-grade silicone mouthpiece with a removable, replaceable design
- Larger-diameter oval curved tube for airflow
- One-way purge valve for clearing water
- Dry top valve seals automatically when submerged
- Includes a 12-month warranty
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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