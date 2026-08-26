32 Degrees has women's and men's swimwear starting at $5.99, including trunks, bikini tops, high-waist bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Discounts on the page are up to 85% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SWIM20". Shipping adds $6, but you can spend over $32 to get free shipping Shop Now at 32 Degrees