Ashley Furniture · 1 hr ago
Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress
$221 $599
free shipping

Ashley Furniture offers its Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $220.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $4, although some retailers charge $270 or more). Buy Now

Features
  • measures 60" x 79.5" x 12"
  • gel memory foam
  • Model: M69731
Details
