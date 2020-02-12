Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$280 $550
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from last July, $270 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Roku smart platform with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
  • Model: LC-58Q7370U
