That's $20 under our mention from last July, $270 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
Get discounts on models from brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on TVs 60" and larger from brands like Samsung, Vizio, and LG. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on Sony, Yamaha, JBL, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of brands and sizes, and upgrade your viewing experience in time for the big game. Shop Now at Target
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $32 off and the lowest price we've seen in over a year.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $50 under the best price we've ever seen for a new model, and a low now by $161. Buy Now at Best Buy
