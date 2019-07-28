New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$224 $378
pickup at Walmart

or in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
  • HDR
  • Model: 58Q7330U
