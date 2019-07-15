Ending today, Macy's offers the Shark NV106 Navigator Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Purple for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $42 under our May mention, $95 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9" cleaning path
- 25-foot cord
- brush roll shutoff for hardwood floors cleaning
- Model: NV106
Expires in 10 hr
Published 48 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Walmart offers the Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Sage for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
- anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter
- noise reduction
- dual brushroll
- Model: AX950
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from earlier this week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
- Model: HNV215B
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $154 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find, by $67 although it was briefly $24 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from five days ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Shark Steam Mop for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $6 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
- removable water tank
- Model: S1000
Walmart offers the Shark Garment Stand Steamer for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
- does not spit water
- use on clothes, curtains, and other fabrics
- Model: GS300
