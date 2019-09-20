Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although we saw it for $5 less in July. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $76, and $8 under our April mention. Buy Now at Kohl's
Walmart offers the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum for $119 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $99 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now at Walmart
