New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
$54 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Shark Garment Stand Steamer for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- does not spit water
- use on clothes, curtains, and other fabrics
- Model: GS300
Details
Comments
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs 96-Pack
$16 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs 96-Pack for $21.44. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $16.08. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 less than local stores charge. Buy Now
Features
- regular and HE washer compatible
- Original scent
- Aroma boost
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Travel Smart by Conair 450W Dual Voltage Garment Steamer
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Travel Smart by Conair 450-watt Dual Voltage Garment Steamer for $21.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- folding handle
- 10-minute steam time
- detachable bristle and lint brush
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gain Dryer Sheets 240-Count Box
$7 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gain Dryer Sheets 240-Count Box in Original for $8.94. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.70. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's almost a buck under our April mention and about $2 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 mo ago
Shark ION Cord-Free Powered Lift-Away Vacuum
$250 $445
free shipping
Bed Bath & Beyond Shark ION P50 Cord-Free Powered Lift-Away Vacuum for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47, although most charge $349 or more. Buy Now
Features
- up to 50 minutes of runtime with a removable battery
- DuoClean dual brushrolls for carpets and floors
- duster crevice tool
- dusting brush
- upholstery tool
- ION Power Core charging cradle
- cable
- Model: P50
Walmart · 4 days ago
Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$230 $349
free shipping
Walmart offers the Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Sage for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $119 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $30 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter
- noise reduction
- dual brushroll
- Model: AX950
Sign In or Register