Walmart · 1 hr ago
Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum
$119
free shipping

Walmart offers the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum for $119 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • LED headlights on nozzle
  • weighs 14.1-lbs.
  • 12" crevice tool
  • swivel steering
  • pet multi-tool
  • Model: NV200
Details
