Walmart offers the Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Sage for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the best price we could find. (For further reference, you'd pay at least $318 for a similar model elsewhere).
Features
  • Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA filter emits 10x fewer particles than HEPA standard requires
  • Active-Glide technology
  • noise reduction technology
  • DuoClean dual brushroll system
  • Model: AX950