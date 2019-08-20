New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Serta Power Recliner
$249 $399
free shipping

Walmart offers the Serta Push-Button Power Recliner with Deep Body Cushions in Brown for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It is a low by $46.) Buy Now

Features
  • Push-button power recline with steel mechanisms
  • Measures 37.75" x 38" x 41"
  • Model: CR-48044
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Serta
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register