It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Serta Push-Button Power Recliner with Deep Body Cushions in Brown for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It is a low by $46.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa in Navy for $134 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $28, although most retailers charge $292 or more. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $243.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $241.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa Set in Burgundy for $649.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $201.
Update: The price has increased to $652.22. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
