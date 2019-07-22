New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Serta Chelsea Convertible Sofa Futon
$105
free shipping

Walmart offers the Serta Chelsea Convertible Sofa in Blue for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $45. Buy Now

Features
  • converts to a sofa, lounger, and bed
  • measures about 66" x 33" x 29.5"
  • Model: SC-CRYS3LU2051
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Serta
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register