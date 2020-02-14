Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Serta 19" Raised Queen Pillow-Top Air Mattress w/ Pump
$119 $186
free shipping

That's a savings of $67 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • removable pillow top
  • NeverFlat AC pump
  • carry bag
  • Model: ST840018
Serta
